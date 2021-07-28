'It will be Modi versus country': Mamata Banerjee raises 'khela hobe' slogan for 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, launched a strong attack on the BJP-led government amid efforts at forging opposition unity for the next Lok Sabha elections and said "poore desh me khela hobe, it's a continuous process."

Talking to the media here, she also said things change in politics and situation becomes "difficult to handle when the storm comes". She hoped that the opposition will be stronger than the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will create history.

"BJP is a very healthy party. The opposition will be stronger, it will create history, this is our hope for general elections 2024," she said. The Trinamool Congress leader said that "khela hobe" will happen all over the country. "Poore desh me khela hobe. It's a continuous process...When general elections come (2024), it will be Modi versus country," she added.

'Khela hobe' (the game is on) was a key slogan of Trinamool Congress during the assembly polls earlier this year which it won comprehensively and returned to power in West Bengal. She also lauded Congress and its president, Sonia Gandhi.

"Sonia Gandhi also wants unity of opposition...Congress trusts the regional parties and regional parties trust Congress," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Answering a query about who will be the face of opposition in the electoral battle in 2024, Mamata Banerjee said she was not an astrologer. "We will sit together and decide, I am not a political astrologer. The decisions depend on the system, depends on political parties. I cannot impose my decision on others," said CM Banerjee.

CM Mamata Banerjee came to Delhi on Monday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.