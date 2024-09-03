'It was scary to wake up to...': Another trainee doctor shares harrowing experience at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

NASA breaks silence on ‘strange noises’ coming from Sunita Williams' spacecraft, said, 'crew is asked to…'

'Looking forward to...': PM Modi lands in Brunei, receives warm welcome from crown prince

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

7 islands that are ruled by animals

7 islands that are ruled by animals

Five happiest animals in the world 

Five happiest animals in the world 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

HomeIndia

India

'It was scary to wake up to...': Another trainee doctor shares harrowing experience at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college

Even after the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college, the question revolving around doctors' safety in West Bengal still remains in the dock.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 04:13 PM IST

'It was scary to wake up to...': Another trainee doctor shares harrowing experience at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and a visual of the protests in Kolkata
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

While the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has unfolded the dark history of the institution, it has also unearthed several laspes on the part of the hospital administration. 

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar medical college on August 9, which sparked nationwide protests with people demanding capital punishment for the guilty. 

Meanwhile, the question of doctors' safety in West Bengal still remains in the dock. Five years back, the Mamata Banerjee-led state governement had promised to provide for a better and safe workplace for female doctors. However, the situation has not changed much. 

The West Bengal government had promised public hospitals with better security equipment, female guards to support female physicians, and controlled entry points. Following an assault on two doctors by a patient's family members in 2019, the government had committed implementing robust security measures in hospitals, as per a state health department memo dated June 17, 2019, as per Reuters. 

Meanwhile, four of the trainee doctors and the collegues of the victim shared their horrifying experiences which they came across in the same seminar hall (where the incident took place) at RG Kar medical college. 

According to a report by Times of India, the junior doctors complained that the situation had not changed a lot on the ground and none of the promises were fulfilled at the hospital, where the incident occurred. 

One of the doctors revealed that the seminar hall where the deceased victim was sleeping had no lock and that the air-condition in the room had malfunctioned. 

"If those measures had been taken...": Dr Riya Bera on her collegue's death

"If those measures had been taken, this incident may never have happened," Times of India has quoted Dr Riya Bera as saying, a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar medical college. 

Another junior doctor, Dr Shreya Shaw, recalled that she had found two strangers waking her up at around 3 a.m. while she was asleep in the seminar hall. 

"It was initially quite scary to wake up to unknown men in the dark," she said, as reported by the publication. 

What is the government's take on the state government's 2019 assurance?

According to TOI, West Bengal health secretary NS Nigam was asked about the state government's commitment to provide for a safe workplace for women doctors. He said that the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted improvements for two years but "a lot" had been done since 2021, including strengthening CCTV coverage and engaging private security in hospitals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

Heartwarming surprise: Man and his friends make Zomato delivery guy’s birthday extra special, watch

Heartwarming surprise: Man and his friends make Zomato delivery guy’s birthday extra special, watch

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat Express to launch today: Check route, timings, fare and more

Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat Express to launch today: Check route, timings, fare and more

Meet Jasdeep Singh Gill, former Cipla strategy officer, appointed as new 'Sant Satguru' of Radha Soami Satsang Beas

Meet Jasdeep Singh Gill, former Cipla strategy officer, appointed as new 'Sant Satguru' of Radha Soami Satsang Beas

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement