It was banned: Rakesh Tikait opens up on use of Bhindranwale's flag during February 6 'chakka jam'

Senior Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday (February 6) said that the display of flag bearing resemblance to Khalistani Bhindranwale was banned during three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on Saturday and he will talk to locals over this incident.

The BKU spokesperson asserted that the display of Bhindrawale's flag during 'chakka jam' was wrong and it should not have been displayed.

“We will talk (to the people there). If it is indeed the case, it is wrong. This should not be done. If something is banned, it should not be displayed,” Tikait told ANI.

A flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was spotted on a tractor in Ludhiana, Punjab, during the 'chakka jam' called by farmers on Saturday in protest against the three new farm laws.

Meanwhile, Tikait said that the Centre time till October 2 to repeal the three farm laws failing which the farmers will intensify their protest. He added that the farmers will not go home till the three laws are repealed.

Notably, thousands of farmers have camped at Delhi's borders and are protesting since late November 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws namely Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.