It took 67 days for coronavirus to infect 1 lakh people, just 15 days for next 2 lakh

The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 381,000 people and claimed over 16,500 deaths around the globe.

While the virus originated from China and has killed at least 3,150 people, Italy is now the most affected country with death toll nearly double of China. So far, 6,077 people have lost their lives in the European nation out of the 64,000 cases that were tested positive for the virus.

According to the data available, it took over two months or 67 days for the COVID-19 to infect the first one lakh people, mostly restricted to China. However, the number increased rapidly thereafter and another one lakh cases were reported in just 11 days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) informed that the next one lakh cases just took four days. After that, the cases have reached 3.78 lakh in just 2.5 days, which means that it will reach four lakh by Wednesday (March 25) if it continues to go by the trend.

Italy, which has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, had just three cases in mid-February. As of March 24, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 63,927.

Even with these huge numbers, experts are of the opinion that these are only the reported cases and many countries are yet to start adequate testing in massive numbers.

WHO has, however, said that the 'trajectory of the pandemic can be changed' by taking adequate measures.

India has reported nearly 500 cases so far while the number of deaths is nine. 30 states and Union Territories have imposed a lockdown to prevent the further spread of the virus.

All domestic and international flights have also bee suspended.