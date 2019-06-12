IT sleuths raid 10 premises of Srinagar-based business group

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted search and seizure operations on a prominent Srinagar-based business group, covering eight premises in Srinagar and one each at Bangalore and Delhi. The assessee group is engaged in the business of transportation, manufacturing of silk yarn, hospitality, retail trading of Kashmir arts & crafts etc.

None of the members of the group is regular in filing their Income Tax Returns. As a one-time settlement, the group has got their loans of Rs 170 crore with J&K Bank restructured for a sum of Rs 77 crore, out of which, payment of only Rs 50.34 crore to the J&K Bank has been made so far and balance of Rs 27.66 crore is yet to be paid.

During the search, evidence has been detected indicating that the one-time settlement of the loan from J&K Bank has been done through the active connivance of a senior J&K Bank officer who was receiving several out-of-turn promotions.

WHAT IT YIELDED Rs 22-cr – Sale of undisclosed property



Rs 9.10-cr – Agreement to sell Transport business



Rs 15-20-cr – Undisclosed profit on account of sale of Cold Storage plant at Lassipora

Furthermore, evidence has also been unearthed indicating that the repayment of Rs.50.34 crore pertaining to the said loan has been greenfielded by the J&K Bank by granting a loan of similar amount to an associate who has confessed to his role in layering the entire transaction.

During the search, digital evidence found has been seized, analysis of which is in progress.

