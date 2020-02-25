'It's up to India': US President Donald Trump refuses to comment on CAA amid Delhi violence

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he was aware of the violence in Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but did not discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He refused to comment further, noting that it was completely "up to India" to solve the matter.

"As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I didn't discuss (with PM Modi). That's up to India," Modi said.

However, Trump said that Modi has worked extensively to promote religious freedom in the country.

"We did talk about religious freedom. And I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom," Trump said.

"And if we look back and look at what's going on relative to other places especially, but they have really worked hard on religious freedom... And we talked about for a long time. I really believe that's what he (Modi) wants," he added.

In the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi over the citizenship issue, acts of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism continued on Tuesday between rival groups.

According to last received updates, at least ten individuals, including a policeman, were killed and over 100 injured till now in the unrelenting violence that has spiralled its way into the national capital.

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attended a high-level meeting that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

When asked if he'll ask for the army to be called, Kejriwal said that the Centre has promised that adequate police personnel will be provided. "If it is needed then I hope...But right now the action is being taken by police...We've been assured that adequate police personnel will be deployed as required," he added.

Delhi Police, hospitals and Delhi Fire Service has been given appropriate instructions to bring the situation under control, Delhi Chief Minister said.