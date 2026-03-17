FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal

EPFO 3.0 Update: Govt shares progress on centralised pension system, auto claim settlement, EPF transfer claims, check details

It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC announces 291 candidates for West Bengal polls, check list here

As Israel claims Ali Larijani is killed, Iranian security chief posts on X, pays tribute to 'dear martyrs'

Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: How his family took hold of country's political regime

Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father discharged from Mumbai hospital after a month

Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work

How do journalists maintain credibility on YouTube? Rokib Hasan on adapting investigations for video platforms

Did Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians unfollow Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram? Viral social media claim sparks buzz

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'

Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Nirmal Chhaya Complex, launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Juvenile Justice Management Information Portal

Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: How his family took hold of country's political regime

Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: His influential political family

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City, Chiraiya

From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul

From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for

Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, son killed in US-Israel attack; How many children did he have?

Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife and son

HomeIndia

INDIA

It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC announces 291 candidates for West Bengal polls, check list here

Addressing the press conferences, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 06:00 PM IST

It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC announces 291 candidates for West Bengal polls, check list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Tuesday announced the 291 names of candidates for West Bengal assembly seats ahead of polling, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The vote counting will be conducted on May 4.

What did West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said during press conference?

Addressing the press conferences, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

The Anit Thapa party Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha will contest from Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong assembly constituencies.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Key candidates from the list

TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati seat, Trinamool Congress Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata seat, and Dr Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat.

However, Former Education Minister Parth Chatterjee did not get a ticket from Behala Paschim and in his place, Ratna Chatterjee will contest this time.On seat distribution, Banerjee confirmed, "Three seats TMC will not fight, we have discussed this with Anit Thapa. 291 seats TMC will contest."

Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and questioning its strategy ahead of the 2026 state elections, she alleged that the BJP has created an LPG gas crisis.

"Dilli ka laddu will not win" : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said, "Before I announce the candidate list, I thank the people of Bengal. I dedicate Maa Maati Manush Banglar Sanskriti to all, and release the candidate list of 294 seats. I want to say something to the BJP - why are you afraid? Don't create a gas crisis if you want to fight; come to the ground in a proper way. ECI, you did a brilliant game... BJP has no chance. This time your seats will decrease as compared to the last time. This is the fight of Astitva of West Bengal. Bengal will win. 'Dilli ka laddu' will not win."

The West Bengal CM also raised concerns over central administration in the state, claiming that all her power was removed by the BJP-led NDA government."

All power of mine they removed. If there are any issues like natural calamities, who will take responsibility? If law and order issues arise, who will take responsibility? All my officers who are Bengali are removed, even non-Bengali officers like Vinit Kumar and Murlidhar. Central forces deployed - who will take their responsibility? Outsiders are here because they carry money. If anything happens here, don't blame me," she added.

'Boycott the BJP, do not vote for the BJP,' says West Bengal Chief Minister

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee asserted, "In answer to PM, I want to say - we will win 2026 compared to the last election. Boycott the BJP, do not vote for the BJP. Vote for Bengal. In 2026, we will win by bagging more than 226 seats."

The TMC chief also urged voters to focus on regional identity over cash incentives, adding, "People should not vote for cash, people should vote for the Astitva of Bengal. We are confident we will win because we are the people of Bengal. They [BJP] have come here with planning, with arms."

The West Bengal assembly election will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6.The last assembly election in the state was held in 2021, conducted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, amid an intense contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'
Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’
EPFO 3.0 Update: Govt shares progress on centralised pension system, auto claim settlement, EPF transfer claims, check details
EPFO 3.0 Update: Govt shares progress on centralised pension system, auto claim
It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC announces 291 candidates for West Bengal polls, check list here
It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC rolls out list
As Israel claims Ali Larijani is killed, Iranian security chief posts on X, pays tribute to 'dear martyrs'
As Israel claims Ali Larijani is killed, Iran's security chief posts on X
Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: How his family took hold of country's political regime
Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: His influential political family
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City, Chiraiya
From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul
From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for
Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, son killed in US-Israel attack; How many children did he have?
Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife and son
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement