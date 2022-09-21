Search icon
'Like killing someone slowly': Supreme Court on hate speech on TV channels, asks why govt remaining 'mute spectator'

The Supreme Court said that anchors of television channels have an important duty to ensure that guests invited on their show do not cross the line.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

Taking a dim view of the functioning of mainstream television news channels in the country, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that they often give space for hate speech and then escape without any sanctions. 

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said that anchors of television channels have an important duty to ensure that guests invited on their show do not cross the line. 

"Role of anchor is very important. These speeches on mainstream media or social media that is unregulated. Mainstream TV channels still hold sway. The role of anchor is critical. It is their duty to see that hate speech doesn't happen," Justice Joseph remarked.

The Court also orally demanded to know as to why the government was remaining a mute spectator. "Why is the government remaining a mute spectator?" asked Justice Joseph.

