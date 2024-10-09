Twitter
'It’s all about making that unique difference,' says director Ryan Shah

The Mumbai-born and Los Angeles-based talent speaks about the need to create a positive difference through one’s work in the world of entertainment.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

'It's all about making that unique difference,' says director Ryan Shah
It is incredible to learn about all those people and professionals who, instead of following the norms already set by other established names in their industries, choose to go beyond doing the “conventional” and go ahead with creating a unique niche for themselves, even amidst massive saturation and competition. To do this, in industries like films and entertainment, is an altogether different challenge; however, there have been a few professionals, who have made “all the difference” in today’s rapidly changing landscape of the entertainment world.

Speaking of one such incredible talent, Ryan Shah, who in recent years has risen to become a one-of-a-kind director and editor, it is imperative to also talk about how far this incredible talent has reached in the oh-so-competitive entertainment realm. Thriving off of his passion for filmmaking and capturing moments in a way that they have a story to tell of their own has brought him thus far in the industry.

Ryan Shah, speaking about how aspiring directors and editors can stand apart from the rest, highlights, “It’s all about creating that unique difference through your work. Whether you are a director, an editor, a DOP, a sound designer, or an artist, everything boils down to how well you can translate your creativity into what you create for the audience. In the end, people always remember how ‘different’ they felt when they watched a music video, a film, or a commercial. And, the brains behind the ‘show’ must leave no stone unturned to make sure they can translate their visions into reality through their creation.”

He says that as far as directors are concerned, apart from continuously learning new things on and off the set, a director must also be able to immerse himself into the whole art of filmmaking. This will allow them to continuously learn something new each day and give them the courage to implement those learnings, eventually paving the way to create art that will resonate with a diverse set of audiences across the world.

Ryan Shah, who has shown his prowess as a director and editor, specializing in music videos, concert aftermovies, and commercials, could work with top-notch celebrities like Post Malone for the Feeding India Concert, TylaYaweh, and Almost Famous because of his passion, his immense love for filmmaking and his dedication toward his art.

