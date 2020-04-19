'It's a war against humanity': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on COVID-19

As the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Union Defence Minister Ranath Singh on Sunday called it the biggest invisible war in lifetime. He also said that it is a war against humanity and all government agencies are working in close coordination to defeat coronavirus.

"Expertise of armed forces in communications, supply chain management, medical support and engineering being used: Rajnath Singh on COVID-19," news agency PTI quoted the Union Minister as saying.

"Government directed leading DPSUs to produce medical equipment like ventilators, masks, PPEs and other equipment. Three services are strictly adhering to instructions by PMO, Health Ministry and their own medical bodies," he said.

The minister further said that the armed forces are taking preventive steps to ensure their safety from the virus.

"Mandatory 14-day quarantine being enforced for all personnel coming from outside any station, irrespective of rank. In case of ships, strict monitoring of sailors being undertaken; disembarkation at foreign ports authorised only in emergencies. Special precautions being taken on ships, submarines where it is difficult to strictly follow social distancing norms," he said.

"Every rank has been told to maintain contact diary on a daily basis; all collective training has been stopped," Singh further added.

The minister also informed that the personnel who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and have been medically validated are being posted on the borders.