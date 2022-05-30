‘It’s a political murder, AAP govt should step down’: Punjab Congress chief on Sidhu Moose Wala killing

File photo

The death of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala has sparked a political row in the state, with the Congress party and several oppositions alleging that it was a “politically motivated” killing, slamming the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring said that the AAP government in Punjab needs to step down after several questions were raised on the law and order situation in the state when Sidhu Moose Wala was publically gunned down by unidentified persons.

Warring, along with former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, met family members of Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday to condole the death of the singer. While speaking to the reporters, he demanded that the AAP government in Punjab steps down.

While in conversation with news agency ANI, the Punjab Congress chief said, “It has happened due to government’s failure and police’s incompetence. It needs to be investigated by a sitting judge of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It`s a political murder. The state government should step down.”

Moosa village, Punjab | Why his (Sidhu Moose Wala) security was reduced? In 2 months, 40-45 people lost their lives including a Kabaddi player. We will meet Union Home Minister, Governor & will also appeal in HC: State Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Warring pic.twitter.com/3eoSFGMdlc May 29, 2022

Targeting the Punjab police, Warring further said that it is their responsibility to ensure law and order in the state and that the police force should be ashamed. Further, the Congress leader said that he will go to the High Court and demand justice for Moose Wala.

Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra should be ashamed as it’s his responsibility to ensure law and order in the state. Instead, he is running away from his responsibility by saying it was a gang rivalry. We will go to the High Court and will meet the governor in this regard soon. If we don’t get justice, then we will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Warring added.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified persons when he was travelling to Jawahar Ke Village in Mansa along with his cousin and friend. It has been reported that bullets were hailed on his car by three separate weapons, killing Sidhu instantly and injuring his companions.

READ | Sidhu Moose Wala: 5 controversies involving the Punjabi singer