IT raids in Madhya Pradesh: Officers continue search at Kamal Nath OSD Kakkar's residence

The Income Tax (IT) officials on Monday morning continued their raids at various locations here including the residence of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Praveen Kakkar (OSD to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath).

A raid is also being carried out at Kakkar's residence. Security has also been heightened at the location.

Bhopal: I-T raid still underway at the residence of Ashwin Sharma, associate of Praveen Kakkar (OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM). #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ZEWDfze2j3 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

On Sunday, IT officials in pre-dawn swoop carried out raids at the residences of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's private secretary, Praveen Kakkar, in Indore and former advisor R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

Officials conducted searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi, according to sources.

Kakkar is Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Officer on Special Duty (OSD). More details are currently awaited.