'It is X-ray of country, Congress will conduct it': Rahul Gandhi on caste census at Rajasthan poll rally

Headlines

Make perfect rotis effortlessly with premium roti makers on Amazon

Vaibhavi Merchant recalls being 'amused' by Besharam Rang controversy: 'There are far more things...' | Exclusive

Stay organised and stylish with premium gym bags on Amazon

India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When and how to watch match online for free

Meet Professor Arnold Dix, tunnel expert in charge of rescuing 41 trapped workers from collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Make perfect rotis effortlessly with premium roti makers on Amazon

Vaibhavi Merchant recalls being 'amused' by Besharam Rang controversy: 'There are far more things...' | Exclusive

Stay organised and stylish with premium gym bags on Amazon

Benefits of black cohosh

Benefits of eating amla

6 countries where condoms are banned

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Vaibhavi Merchant recalls being 'amused' by Besharam Rang controversy: 'There are far more things...' | Exclusive

Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, earned Rs 2000 crore; superstar rejected his film, later asked him for work

800 OTT release: When, where to watch Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic

HomeIndia

India

'It is X-ray of country, Congress will conduct it': Rahul Gandhi on caste census at Rajasthan poll rally

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said earlier the PM used to say he is from OBC but the day he (Gandhi) raised the demand of caste census, Modi started saying there is only once caste in India- the poor.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised the caste census pitch, describing it as an 'X-ray' of the country. “If it is not known whose population is how much, then how will we talk about participation,” he said while addressing an election rally in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur.

Gandhi said the Congress will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it comes to power and also do so at the national level if the party forms the government at the Centre. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said earlier the PM used to say he is from OBC but the day he (Gandhi) raised the demand of caste census, Modi started saying there is only once caste in India- the poor.

“Modi said there is only one caste in the country- the poor but he did not say that there is another caste of billionaires also. That is Adani, Ambani's caste. They have a special caste,” he said. The former Congress president charged that Modi's job is to divert public attention while Adani pickpockets and added that "they are a team".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Make perfect rotis effortlessly with premium roti makers on Amazon

‘This pips it all’: Here's how Aussie media reacted to India's defeat in final of ODI World Cup 2023

Glenn Maxwell receives special gift from Virat Kohli after Australia secures sixth World Cup title

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When and how to watch match online for free

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE