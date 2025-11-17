FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur says after Bihar Assembly election win

Popular singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Maithili Thakur (25) secured a victory from Alinagar Assembly constituency by a margin of 11,730 votes, becoming the youngest MLA in the state.

ANI

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 12:25 AM IST

'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur says after Bihar Assembly election win
Maithili Thakur.
BJP's newly elected MLA from Alinagar constituency, folk singer Maithili Thakur, on Sunday said she is ready to begin her work in the constituency and is focused on fulfilling the promises made to the people. She said, "It feels nice. My work starts now. We fought the election, and now it's time to get to work. We are deciding on how to go about our work. We have to stand up to people's expectations and work on delivering all the promises we have made. I have to work a lot in my constituency." Speaking about the challenges ahead, she added, "There are a lot of challenges too. I have become part of the organisation and I will learn a lot about politics along the way."

Popular singer and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Maithili Thakur (25) secured a victory from Alinagar Assembly constituency by a margin of 11,730 votes, becoming the youngest MLA in the state. Maithili Thakur (25), who made her political debut in this assembly election, secured 84,915 votes and defeated RJD's veteran leader Binod Mishra (63), who got only 73,185 votes. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj candidate finished fourth with 2,275 votes, falling behind independent candidate Saifuddin Ahmed, who received 2,803 votes.

Earlier, when trends projected her lead, Maithili Thakur spoke with ANI and said that it feels "like a dream," adding that she hopes to meet the expectations of the people. "This is like a dream. People have a lot of expectations of me... This will be my first term as an MLA, and I will do my best for my constituency... I will serve my people as their daughter... I can only see Alinagar right now and how I can work them," she said. On November 14, the ruling NDA has gotten another term in Bihar, winning 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML) (L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) -one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

