It is not easy to be Yogi

Yogi Adityanath appears as a monk occupying the office of Chief Minister, one who remains calm even after passing through fire, steady amid storms, and unwavering in the face of any upheaval. When a spiritual seeker enters politics, public expectations from him double.

The Bhagavad Gita says, "YogahKarmasuKaushalam," meaning that yoga is not merely meditation, penance, or renunciation. True yoga lies in performing one's duties with excellence, dedication, balance, and selflessness. This is also the path to a successful and meaningful life. In essence, being a yogi is not merely about holding a position; it is about continuously proving oneself amidst constant tests, expectations, and ideological commitment.

In Indian culture and civilisation, the concept of a yogi has never been one of passive detachment. Here, a yogi is one who fulfills his resolve. Viewed from this perspective, Yogi Adityanath appears as a monk occupying the office of Chief Minister, one who remains calm even after passing through fire, steady amid storms, and unwavering in the face of any upheaval. When a spiritual seeker enters politics, public expectations from him double. People expect him to be both a saint and a ruler. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is writing the chapter of Uttar Pradesh's development while undergoing this very trial by fire. This chapter is not easy to read and understand because it is being written continuously. It also reflects complete dedication to Sanatan values. It is not easy because being a Yogi is not easy either.

To be born into an ordinary family in Uttarakhand and later become associated with the Goraksh Peeth tradition was perhaps not a coincidence. It was the inner calling of a young man named Ajay Singh Bisht. When his Guru gave him the name Yogi Adityanath, he absorbed the philosophy of the Peeth into his very being. Renouncing all the comforts of family life and choosing the path of detachment, and then turning toward politics from within a life of austerity, was perhaps something destiny had already determined.

Reaching Parliament at the age of just 26 from Gorakhpur, a region whose soil carried the pain of the entire Purvanchal, was not the legacy of a political family. It was proof of a living relationship with the people. It was this bond that led them to elect him to Parliament five times. During this period, people saw a young leader raising his voice in Parliament on issues ranging from the prevention of encephalitis in Purvanchal to the region's poverty.

But destiny had prepared another test for Yogi. In 2017, on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP won a full majority in Uttar Pradesh. When Yogi Adityanath's name was announced as Chief Minister, the entire country was, for a moment, both surprised and stunned. Behind that surprise was a serious question. Could a saffron-clad saint govern a state that had been trapped for decades in crime, caste politics, and disorder? Yogi was now ready to move forward on the path of his resolve and face perhaps his toughest test.

The first challenge was law and order. In a state where police stations trembled before mafias, where criminals did not fear the law but the law seemed to fear criminals, establishing the rule of law was not merely an administrative decision. It was a moral battle. Yogi fought that battle without fear and without discrimination. As action was taken against mafia networks, illegal properties were demolished, and names once considered untouchable under political patronage stood before the law, people saw not only a strict administrator in Yogi but also the restoration of their self-respect. Questions were raised about the "bulldozer policy," but it is also an undeniable fact that Uttar Pradesh witnessed a level of political will that had not been seen before.

When nature itself turns rebellious, it becomes the most severe test of governance. The COVID-19 pandemic was not merely a health crisis. It was a civilizational earthquake. Migrant workers left behind the glitter of metropolitan cities and returned to their villages amid scenes of immense human suffering. In a densely populated state like Uttar Pradesh, the impact of this crisis was even deeper. At such a time, the greatest challenge was building public confidence. The pace of vaccination, the restoration of systems, and the ability of the administration to remain functional amid immense human suffering became a test of leadership that distinguished Uttar Pradesh from much of the country. The tragedy of the second wave was even more severe, but the Yogi government was better prepared with its health infrastructure.

Indian politics is not lacking in leaders who choose convenient ambiguity on every issue. Yogi does not belong to that tradition. His stand on Sanatan values, Hindutva, and India's cultural identity has never been unclear. This clarity makes him a credible leader in the eyes of his supporters. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the construction of expressways and airports, the building of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the redevelopment of the Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, and the discussion on cultural revival in Mathura are all efforts aimed at reawakening the soul of an India that seeks to redefine its identity. Balancing development and culture together is what gives the Uttar Pradesh model its distinctiveness

The 2022 election result was written into the pages of history with ink that does not fade easily. For the first time in independent India, a government in Uttar Pradesh returned to power with a full majority for a consecutive second term. It was the silent yet firm message of millions of voters that change had been experienced not merely in promises but in reality. This mandate endorsed the working style and policies of the Yogi government. Chief Minister Yogi emerged as the validated face of an ideology that views cultural renaissance and modern development as complementary to each other.

If a yogi is also a Chief Minister, the invisible challenges before him are no less significant. The greatest challenge is perhaps keeping the yogi within alive. The duty of a saint is to remain free from expectations, while the duty of a Chief Minister is to carry the burden of millions of expectations. In the world of a saint, ideological purity is supreme. In the world of politics, there are endless layers of compromise and balance. A saint lives in solitary spiritual practice, whereas a ruler must stand amidst the masses every moment. Creating harmony between these two poles, between renunciation and power, between faith and administration, and between monastic life and worldly responsibilities, is a form of penance that only a rare individual can achieve. That is why being a "Yogi" is not easy.

To understand Yogi, a list of policies and achievements alone is not enough. One must also look at the individual who strives every day to fulfill the dual role of saint and ruler. And one who continues to walk this path despite knowing its difficulties is, in the truest sense, a yogi.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)