'It is my personal issue': Kumaraswamy on staying in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he will like to work according to his conscience after being asked for staying in a 5-star hotel.

Responding to a media query, Kumaraswamy said, "Have I submitted any expenditure bill to the government? It is my personal issue. I am not interested in getting a certificate from friends from BJP. I will work according to my conscience."

The chief minister said that he does not need to get any certificate from BJP.

A couple of days ago, questions were raised over Kumaraswamy's village stay programme when it was alleged that he was being provided 5-star facilities.

Following allegations of receiving 5-star treatment, Kumaraswamy took to Twitter and shared photos of him sleeping on floor of a government in a Karnataka village.

"What 5-star arrangements? Ready to sleep on the road. Want to ask the Opposition if I cannot have this basic facility, how will I work every day? A small bathroom was built. I will not be taking it back with me," Kumaraswamy had said.

Kumaraswamy's remarks come in response to a report that he was being given a luxurious treatment at the village. Prior to his visit, a renovation was done in the bathroom of a lodge he was supposed to stay.

Reviving his 2006 rural outreach programme, Kumaraswamy had said he wanted to conduct at least two to four village stay tours every month.