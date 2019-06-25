'It is my personal issue': Kumaraswamy on staying in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

Headlines

J-K: Terror module busted in Kulgam district, five LeT terrorists arrested

PM Modi to address BJP workers' mega congregation in Madhya Pradesh on Monday

CTET 2023 result to be out soon: Check all important details here

Mohammed Siraj's world-class status acknowledged by this former Australian cricketer

Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi’s exit from his biopic 800: ‘Politicians were threatening him and...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

J-K: Terror module busted in Kulgam district, five LeT terrorists arrested

PM Modi to address BJP workers' mega congregation in Madhya Pradesh on Monday

CTET 2023 result to be out soon: Check all important details here

Foods that are natural painkillers

10 superfoods that naturally cleanse your lungs 

Diabetes tips: Millets to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi’s exit from his biopic 800: ‘Politicians were threatening him and...'

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

Rajveer Deol says he doesn’t remember Sunny Deol’s stardom, reacts to Gadar 2’s massive success: ‘After 22 years now…’

HomeIndia

India

'It is my personal issue': Kumaraswamy on staying in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

"It is my personal issue. I am not interested in getting a certificate from friends from BJP," Kumaraswamy said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2019, 04:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he will like to work according to his conscience after being asked for staying in a 5-star hotel.

Responding to a media query, Kumaraswamy said, "Have I submitted any expenditure bill to the government? It is my personal issue. I am not interested in getting a certificate from friends from BJP. I will work according to my conscience."

The chief minister said that he does not need to get any certificate from BJP. 

A couple of days ago, questions were raised over Kumaraswamy's village stay programme when it was alleged that he was being provided 5-star facilities. 

Following allegations of receiving 5-star treatment, Kumaraswamy took to Twitter and shared photos of him sleeping on floor of a government in a Karnataka village.

 "What 5-star arrangements? Ready to sleep on the road. Want to ask the Opposition if I cannot have this basic facility, how will I work every day? A small bathroom was built. I will not be taking it back with me," Kumaraswamy had said.

Kumaraswamy's remarks come in response to a report that he was being given a luxurious treatment at the village. Prior to his visit, a renovation was done in the bathroom of a lodge he was supposed to stay.

Reviving his 2006 rural outreach programme, Kumaraswamy had said he wanted to conduct at least two to four village stay tours every month.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

High-level panel on simultaneous elections holds first meeting in Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan reveals famous bulb jacket costume for Yaarana song Sara Zamana was his idea: 'I made a big mistake'

'Sympathy milna bohot easy...': Sreesanth criticizes Sanju Samson's attitude, urges him to prioritize consistency

Mumbai airport to remain temporarily shut on this date, know why

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confirms jodi theme with taskmaster in new promo, show will premiere on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE