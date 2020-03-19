'It is being circulated to create panic': Centre dispels rumours on 'Restricted Movement Order' amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak that has reached India, the Centre has dismissed a fake press release which stated that the government has declared 'Restricted Movement order' from March 18 to March 31.

The 'fake news' seemed to suggest that the Centre will impose a kind of lockdown in the entire country, except for 'certain services listed in Attachment A (Essential) and Attachment B (Non-Essential)' which 'are allowed to operate.'

The Order will be effective from 12 AM, March 2020, the public is required to obey all regulations stipulated by the authorities', the press release further stated.

However, the government was quick to dispel the rumour. 'This press release has not been issued by the National Security Council of Government of India. It is being circulated with mischievous intentions, to create panic. Pl do not fall prey to such attempts," Press Information Bureau twitter handle posted.

#FakeNews alert: This press release has not been issued by the National Security Council of Government of #India. It is being circulated with mischievous intentions, to create panic. Pl do not fall prey to such attempts. #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #CoronaAlert pic.twitter.com/xAbWV4DswC — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday tested a total of 826 random samples, and they all turned out negative, dispelling dangers of community transmission of coronavirus. It must be noted that if tests for community transmission turns out to be positive-India would reach Stage 3 of the coronavirus outbreak. We are currently in stage 2 of the outbreak-where cases of local transmission has been found from imported cases to local contacts.

As of now, there are 72 laboratories across the country which conduct sample tests for the virus. Moreover, two Rapid Testing Laboratories and 49 additional testing centres are in the process of being operationalised by ICMR.

Earlier, Roche Diagnostics India, a Swiss healthcare firm that operates worldwide, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agency on Wednesday for conducting COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 169. This includes cured cases as well as deaths.

The highest number of positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 45, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala is second with 29 cases, including two foreign nationals and three patients who already recovered.



