'It hurts': Former CEO of Prasar Bharati on Doordarshan logo colour change

Jawhar Sircar said the change in the logo of color will 'influence voters' just before Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

The former CEO of Prasar Bharti and TMC MP Jawhar Sircar have criticised the new logo for the government's flagship channel, Doordarshan News Channel. DD News revealed its new official logo on Tuesday, which is now saffron instead of ruby red.

The former Prasar Bharti CEO has questioned the necessity of making the change in time for the Lok Sabha elections. He took X ( formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel — it’s not Prasar Bharati any more — it’s Prachar Bharati! "

Jawhar Sircar said the change in the logo of color will 'influence voters' just before Lok Sabha 2024 elections. In a different Tweet, he wrote ",As ex CEO of Prasar Bharati it hurts to see the saffronisation of Doordarshan’s logo — just before elections! It will influence voters, by overlaying the colour one religion and Sangh parivar colour with a ‘neutral’ Public Broadcaster and a biassed Govt/Regime!"

DD News revealed the change on platform X on Tuesday. The channel wrote, "While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before. Experience the all-new DD News!" The channel further added,"We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed, Facts over claims, Truth over sensationalism…Because if it is on DD News, it is the truth! DD News – Bharosa Sach Ka."