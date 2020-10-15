'It has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters: MEA rejects China's claim on Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh

In a befitting reply to China, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday stated that Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and the north-eastern state Arunachal Pradesh have and will always remain an ''integral part of India.''

''China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters,'' MEA said.

"It does not recognise the UT of Ladakh, illegally set up by India," it added.

Rejecting China’s repeated claim on Arunachal Pradesh, the MEA official said, “Arunachal Pradesh is also an integral part of India, this fact has also been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level.”

“We hope countries will not comment on India's internal matters as much as they expect the same from others,” the MEA spokesperson said.

It is to be noted that earlier China had stated that it does not recognise "illegally established" Union Territory of Ladakh.

The remark came a day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 strategic bridges in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking offence to the infrastructure development, the Chinese foreign ministry said, "Indian side has been ramping up infrastructure development along the border and stepping up military deployment, that is the root cause of the tension between the two sides."

The Chinese foreign ministry went on to say that it does not recognise the Union Territory of Ladakh "illegally established" by India, and the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

"First, I want to make it clear, China doesn’t recognize Ladakh Union Territory, illegally established by India and also Arunachal Pradesh. China stands against the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at military contention along the border area. Based on the two sides’ consensus, neither should take action that might escalate the situation. That could also undermine efforts to ease the situation," said the Chinese foreign ministry.

It further added, "For some time, the Indian side has been ramping up infrastructure development along the border and stepping up military deployment, that is the root cause of the tension between the two sides. China asks the Indian side to earnestly implement the consensus between the two sides and refrain from taking actions that might escalate the situation and take concrete measures to safeguard peace and tranquillity along the border."

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday dedicated 44 bridges built in the border areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to the nation. The inauguration was done through video-conferencing.