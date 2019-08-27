IT dept attaches Gurugram hotel worth Rs 150 crores, allegedly belonging to Kuldeep Bishnoi

Kuldeep Bishnoi

The Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the Income Tax department has attached Benami asset worth over Rs 150 crore allegedly belonging to Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan, who are the sons of late former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the Bristol Hotel in Haryana's Gurugram has been attached by the I-T department. The asset is owned in the name of a company named Bright Star Hotel Private Limited. Thirty-four per cent shares of Bright Star are held in name of a front company registered in the British Virgin Islands and operated inter alia from United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the sources.

Investigations revealed that the said entity and its assets are the benami assets of Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan, sons of former Chief Minister of Haryana Late Bhajan Lal. The provisional order of attachment was issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988.

The attachment is one of the outcomes of the on-going investigation including a search & seizure operation conducted in the group by the DepartmentLast month, the agency had conducted searches at the residence and offices of Bishnoi in Adampur, Hisar and Gurugram. Bishnoi is a sitting Congress MLA from Adampur Assembly seat.