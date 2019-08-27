Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

IT dept attaches Gurugram hotel worth Rs 150 crores, allegedly belonging to Kuldeep Bishnoi

IT Department cracks down against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 01:40 PM IST

IT dept attaches Gurugram hotel worth Rs 150 crores, allegedly belonging to Kuldeep Bishnoi
Kuldeep Bishnoi

 The Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the Income Tax department has attached Benami asset worth over Rs 150 crore allegedly belonging to Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan, who are the sons of late former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the Bristol Hotel in Haryana's Gurugram has been attached by the I-T department. The asset is owned in the name of a company named Bright Star Hotel Private Limited. Thirty-four per cent shares of Bright Star are held in name of a front company registered in the British Virgin Islands and operated inter alia from United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the sources.

Investigations revealed that the said entity and its assets are the benami assets of Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan, sons of former Chief Minister of Haryana Late Bhajan Lal. The provisional order of attachment was issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988.

The attachment is one of the outcomes of the on-going investigation including a search & seizure operation conducted in the group by the DepartmentLast month, the agency had conducted searches at the residence and offices of Bishnoi in Adampur, Hisar and Gurugram. Bishnoi is a sitting Congress MLA from Adampur Assembly seat. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.