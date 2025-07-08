ISS with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla visible to naked eye: When and where to watch, check exact timings



The International Space Station, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is set to fly over India multiple times in the next few days. As the space station, which is part of the ongoing Axiom-4 space mission, passes by, it will streak across the sky like a bright star. It will offer a unique opportunity to view it with the naked eye. The skywatchers can witness this rare celestial event that reflects the wonder of human achievement till July 12.

When will ISS be seen in India?

According to NASA’s Spot the Station App, the ISS was first visible at 4:50 AM today, July 8, 2025, in India. Up next, it will be visible at 7:59 pm and 9:38 pm later at night. On July 9, it will be visible at 4:10 am and then at 8:48 pm. On July 10, it can be spotted at 3:22 am, 4:58 pm, and 9:59 pm. The space station will be seen at 2:34 am and 4:09 am, on July 11 and at 7:59 pm on July 12. Well, if you miss the initial dates, the ISS will be visible again between July 24 and August 1.

How to see the ISS in India?

The ISS can be spotted from India through NASA's Spot the Station or ISS Detector apps, which are available for Android and iOS. Download these apps to help you track the ISS's location and set reminders for upcoming sightings. It will be visible to the naked eye at specific times as mentioned above, and no telescope will be required, just a clear view of the horizon.



Shubhanshu Shukla says 'It's a privilege to watch Earth from ISS'

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is currently on a 14-day space mission to the ISS, as part of the ISRO-NASA joint project. The space station flies at a speed of 28,000 kmph above the Earth, completing one orbit in just 90 minutes. He shared his reflections from orbit, saying, "It is a privilege to be amongst the few who have got the chance to see the Earth from a vantage point that I have been able to see now. It has been a wonderful ride."His remarks came as Axiom Space highlighted the significance of its Ax-4 mission."Hear from the #Ax4 astronauts about the significance of the mission and how we are expanding access to LEO for countries to pursue their space exploration goals, leading to advancements #ForEarth. We are building era-defining space infrastructure that drives exploration and fuels a vibrant space economy for the benefit of every human everywhere," Axiom Space said in a post on X.

Shukla is the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma, who launched on June 25 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. As Mission Pilot of Axiom Mission 4, he helped pilot the Dragon spacecraft, which docked autonomously with the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 pm (IST). Shukla and the Ax-4 crew were received by the seven-member Expedition 73 team on the ISS and began their mission with a safety briefing. The Ax-4 crew comprises former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.



(With inputs from agencies)