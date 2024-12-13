Following 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' star Allu Arjun's arrest in Hyderabad Sandhya theatre stampede case, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked why actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were arrested previously.

CM Reddy also emphasised that "be it a common man or the Prime Minister, the constitution is one and same for all".

Attending the 'Agenda Aaj Tak' event, the Chief Minister said, "Iss desh mein Salman Khan se lekar Sanjay Dutt tak kyun arrest huye hain? Iss desh mein aam aadmi se lekar Pradhan Mantri tak samvidhan sab ke liye saman hai" (Why were Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt arrested previously in this country? Be it a common man or even the Prime Minister, the constitution is one and same for all).

He continued, "On the first day of Pushpa 2 release, we granted permission to sell tickets for Rs 300. Later, tickets were sold for Rs 1,300 in the benefit show. Without informing the police, Allu Arjun attended the benefit show. There was no proper management there. There occurred a stampede, as a result of which, a woman lost her life and her son has been juggling between life and death for the past 13 days."

CM Revanth Reddy further informed the audience that the police earlier held the organisers and theatre authorities. Ten days later, Allu Arjun was arrested and produced before the court.

"Even after all this, if we do not impose a legal case on him (Allu Arjun), there will be talks that we have created a new law for a cinema actor and that had it been a common man, he would have been put behind the bars in a single day. It is our responsibility to bring out those responsible for an unfortunate incident, be it a political leader or an actor. This has nothng to do with the case", CM Reddy remarked.

Allu Arjun granted bail by Telangana HC

Hours after his arrest in the stampede case which claimed a woman's life and left her child injured, actor Allu Arjun was granted bail by the Telangana High Court.

The HC affirmed the actor's right to life and liberty and stated that he cannot be deprived of these fundamental rights. Expressing sympathy for the victim's family, the High Court questioned whether the blame could be fastened on the accused.