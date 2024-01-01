ISRO XPoSat mission: India launches satellite to study black holes

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on its first space mission of 2024.

On Monday, January 1, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on its first space mission of 2024. At 9:10 in the morning, the satellite took off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

This will be the next significant step in the history of Indian space exploration, following the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 missions. India will send a specialized astronomy observatory to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy through this satellite, making it the second nation in the world to do so after the United States.