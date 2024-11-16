The GSAT-20, a 4,700 kg satellite, exceeds the weight capacity of India’s indigenous rockets, making SpaceX the natural choice for the mission

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has reportedly signed a landmark agreement with India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to launch the GSAT-20 communications satellite. Scheduled for early next week, the launch will utilize SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. This collaboration marks the first major commercial partnership between ISRO and SpaceX, as well as the maiden agreement under the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who is closely associated with Musk.

The GSAT-20, a 4,700 kg satellite, exceeds the weight capacity of India’s indigenous rockets, making SpaceX the natural choice for the mission. According to an NDTV report, the satellite will be launched from Cape Canaveral, USA, and is expected to remain operational for 14 years, providing crucial internet and communication services across India, including remote regions.

Why SpaceX Was Chosen

ISRO has traditionally depended on France’s Arianespace for heavy satellite launches. However, with Arianespace currently lacking operational rockets, options from Russia being unavailable due to the Ukraine conflict, and China being off-limits, SpaceX emerged as the best choice. “We got a good deal on this maiden launch with SpaceX,” said Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of New Space India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm. The launch is estimated to cost $60–70 million.

While SpaceX and ISRO are often seen as competitors in the global market for low-cost satellite launches, SpaceX is regarded as a leader in the industry.

Future Collaborations

In addition to launching GSAT-20, SpaceX and India have inked another agreement to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) at a cost of $60 million. Separately, Musk is lobbying for approval of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service in India, which must first meet Indian security standards.

This collaboration highlights India’s growing reliance on SpaceX for advanced space missions and reflects the evolving dynamics of global space partnerships.