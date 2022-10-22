ISRO to launch 36 OneWeb Broadband Satellites by LVM3 rocket: Know when and where to watch LIVE

Photo: ANI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) started preparations at the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at dawn on October 21 to launch 36 broadband communication satellites on board its largest rocket, the LVM3-M2.

NewSpace India Limited designed the LVM3-M2 mission for a foreign customer, OneWeb (NSIL). With 36 OneWeb satellites, this mission has the biggest payload in LVM3 history and is the first of its kind (5,796 kg).

OneWeb Ltd., based in the United Kingdom, is NSIL's customer. OneWeb is building a space-based global communication network to provide internet access to companies and governments throughout the world.

By re-orienting the C25 stage and adding velocity, the OneWeb India-1 Mission will be able to manage several satellite separation occurrences, extend the length of the normal mission, and guarantee a safe separation distance. A new payload adapter and interface ring for the satellites' dispenser will also be realised during this mission, and data availability will be guaranteed for the length of the mission itself.

NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO's commercial branch, will launch its first strictly commercial mission, LVM3-M2, on October 23 at 12:07 am. ISRO claims that the mission is being conducted as part of a contractual arrangement between two companies in the United Kingdom: Network Access Associates Ltd. and NewSpace India Ltd.

ISRO researchers have renamed the GSLV-MK III rocket the LVM3-M2 because it can transport 8,000 kilogrammes of cargo into low Earth orbit and 4,000 kilogrammes of satellites into geostationary transfer orbit. Including Chandrayaan-2, four earlier missions using the GSLV-Mk III were successful.

OneWeb Ltd. is putting into operation a network of 648 satellites in Low Earth Orbit. ISRO claimed that while 36 spacecraft will be launched on Sunday, another set of satellites would be orbited by early 2023. One of the most important investors in OneWeb is the Indian company Bharti Enterprises.

