ISRO successfully launches INSAT-3DS, India's weather satellite; Chairman Somanath says 'I am happy to...'

This mission aims to continue the critical services currently offered by the operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites.

In a remarkable achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle. The satellite is a follow-on mission of the third-generation meteorological satellite to be placed in a geostationary orbit.

After the launch successful launch, ISRO Chairman S Somanath also congratulated the team by confirming the successful deployment of solar panels.

He says, "I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the mission GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS. The spacecraft has been injected into a very good orbit. We also noted that the vehicle has performed very well. Congratulations to everyone who has been a part of the team.”

The focus is to enhance meteorological observations while monitoring land and ocean surfaces for accurate weather forecasting and timely disaster warnings.

Additionally, it aims to provide valuable Satellite Aided Search and Rescue Services.