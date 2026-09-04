ISRO successfully launches GSLV-F17 rocket carrying imaging satellite EOS-05 from Sriharikota

GSLV-F17 carrying ISRO earth observation satellite EOS-05 launched successfully at 2:55 am from Sriharikota Satish Dhawan Space Centre. EOS-05 was placed in a sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit, the heaviest satellite carried by GSLV.

A GSLV rocket, carrying ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-05, successfully launched from the spaceport in a pre-dawn mission on Friday from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2:55 am IST.

Soon after the rocket's launch, the EOS-05 satellite was successfully placed in its intended sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit.

"I am very happy to announce that the GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the advanced Earth observation satellite EOS-05, the Geo-Imaging Satellite, into the intended and required orbit," ISRO Chief Dr V Narayanan said.

Heaviest satellite ever by GSLV into GTO

Thomas Kurian, Mission Director for the GSLV-F15 rocket mission, said that it is the heaviest satellite ever launched by GSLV into a GTO or sub-GTO orbit.

"It is a moment of great pride and happiness for all of us. The success of GSLV has completed its 19th mission, and the mission carried the EOS-05, a uniquely configured Earth observation satellite capable of near-real-time imaging. It is the heaviest satellite ever launched by GSLV into a GTO or sub-GTO orbit. A launch lasts only a few minutes, but behind those few minutes are months and years of rigorous effort," he said.

The mission carries EOS 5, a satellite designed to provide India with a continuous bird's eye view of the nation from a height of nearly 36,000 kilometers above earth.

The GSLV-F17 launch vehicle stands 51.7 metres tall and has a liftoff mass of 420.5 tonnes, placing it among India's largest operational launch vehicles.

India's first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the successful launch of ISRO's GSLV-F17 rocket mission, saying that India's space capabilities continue to scale new heights, strengthening the country's position as a global space power.

"EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation satellite and India's first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit, enabling advanced imaging across visible, infrared, multispectral and hyperspectral bands," Jitendra Singh wrote on X.

Meanwhile, ISRO chief on Friday also said that "vigorous, systematic work," is on for the launch of the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission during this calendar year. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, Narayanan said that six more launches, including the navigation satellite NVS-03, are targeted for this financial year