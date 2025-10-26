FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Women’s World Cup: India face huge setback as in-form batter Pratika Rawal suffers freak injury ahead of semi-final against Australia

Clean air: Delhi govt extends deadline for crowd-sourcing proposals to this date

ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date; check details

'AI minister pregnant with 83 children': Albanian PM Edi Rama makes bizarre announcement

Delhi SHOCKER: Acid attack on 20-year-old Delhi University student by three men after heated argument last month over 'stalking', woman hospitalised

Samay Raina issues public apology to disabled people on his birthday: ‘Deeply regret the pain caused’

As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans

Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper 'detective' captured in Louvre heist photo, netizens says, 'straight out of French film...'

Tanya Mittal lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss 19 contestant for…

'Lot of criticism...': Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best figures against Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Women’s World Cup: India face huge setback as in-form batter Pratika Rawal suffers freak injury ahead of semi-final against Australia

Women’s World Cup: India face huge setback as in-form batter Pratika Rawal suffe

Clean air: Delhi govt extends deadline for crowd-sourcing proposals to this date

Clean air: Delhi govt extends deadline for crowd-sourcing proposals to...

ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date; check details

ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date; check details

The previous mission of LVM3 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, when India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date; check details
Photo: ISRO
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said its LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to lift off with the CMS-03 communication satellite on November 2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. "India's LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to launch the CMS-03 communication satellite in its fifth operational flight (LVM3-M5) on November 2, 2025," ISRO said in a statement.

What is CMS-03?

According to the space agency, CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite designed to provide services across a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. Weighing about 4,400 kg, it will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil.

"The previous mission of LVM3 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, wherein India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole," ISRO added. ISRO further said that the launch vehicle has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and was moved to the launch pad on October 26 for final pre-launch operations.

READ | EC to announce pan-India SIR dates on Oct 27, first phase expected to cover...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Don't know if we'll be back': Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydney win
Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydne
Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record behind inferno!
Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record for inferno!
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls for sustainable practices, highlights waste-to-meal initiative; extends greetings on Chhath Puja - 10 points
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls for sustainable practices, highlights waste-to-meal
Donald Trump's adviser's BIG statement on decision to terminate Canada trade talks: 'Canadians have been very difficult...'
Donald Trump's adviser's BIG statement on decision to terminate Canada talks
BCCI issues FIRST statement after two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore: 'Brings disrepute...'
BCCI issues FIRST statement after two Australian women cricketers stalked...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE