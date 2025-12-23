FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term

Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, becomes third Hindi movie to earn Rs 600 crore after...

ISRO set to launch Bluebird Block-2 satellite tomorrow; here's all about key space mission

Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimited calls for Rs...., check details

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Complete list of fixtures, venues, timings, live streaming details and more

Navi Mumbai Airport set to commence operations on Dec 25; all you need to know

Ranveer Singh quits Don 3 for this shocking reason, prioritises this film after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: Report

US embassy, consulates in India to remain closed between December 24-26; here's why

Assam: Fresh violence erupts in Karbi Anglong districts; internet suspended

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term

Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...

Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimited calls for Rs...., check details

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimite

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

HomeIndia

INDIA

ISRO set to launch Bluebird Block-2 satellite tomorrow; here's all about key space mission

This mission marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3. In the mission, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit -- making it the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 11:10 PM IST

ISRO set to launch Bluebird Block-2 satellite tomorrow; here's all about key space mission
A 24-hour countdown for the space mission began earlier in the day.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the LVM3-M6 rocket, carrying a next-generation US communication satellite, is set for launch in the morning of Wednesday (December 24). A 24-hour countdown for the space mission began earlier in the day. The Bluebird Block-2 satellite will be launched on a dedicated commercial mission using the Indian space ageny's heavy-lift vehicle, the LVM3-M6. The liftoff is reportedly scheduled for 8:54 am, news agency PTI reported.

This mission marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3. In the mission, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit -- making it the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit. It will also be the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from the Indian soil. The satellite is part of the next generation of BlueBird Block-2 communication satellites, designed to provide space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones, ISRO said in a statement.

LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). In its earlier missions, LVM3 successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites. The previous launch of LVM3 was the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was successfully accomplished on November 2 this year. AST SpaceMobile, as per its website, is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications. According to AST SpaceMobile, its BlueBird satellites provide broadband directly to standard smartphones without specialised hardware or phone modifications, allowing users to make video calls, browse the web, and use 4G and 5G internet speeds from anywhere on Earth.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term
Dhurandhar box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, becomes third Hindi movie to earn Rs 600 crore after...
Dhurandhar box office day 19: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 600 crore in India
ISRO set to launch Bluebird Block-2 satellite tomorrow; here's all about key space mission
ISRO to launch Bluebird Block-2 satellite tomorrow; all about mission
Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...
Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, large parts record AQI above...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimited calls for Rs...., check details
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new recharge plan, with 2GB data, unlimite
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement