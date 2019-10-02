Headlines

ISRO scientist found dead at his flat in Hyderabad, police begins probe

The victim, identified as 56-year-old S Suresh, was allegedly killed by unknown persons at his flat at Annapurna Apartment in Ameerpet area.

Prasad Bhosekar

Oct 02, 2019

An official of National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was murdered in his flat in Ameerpet of Hyderabad late on Tuesday. He was working in the photo section department.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old S Suresh, was allegedly killed by unknown persons at his flat at Annapurna Apartment in Ameerpet area.

Suresh, a native of Kerala, was alone in his flat. When he did not report to the office on Tuesday, his colleagues called him on his mobile number. As there was no response, they alerted his wife Indira, who is a bank employee in Chennai.

Relatives of Suresh, who reportedly also lived in the same apartment, also checked on the house, before informing his wife, who rushed to Hyderabad and also notified the police.

They broke open the flat to find Suresh lying dead. There are injury marks on his head. He appears to have been hit with a heavy blunt object.

Police suspect that he was hit on the head with some heavy object resulting in his death. The body was shifted for autopsy.

Senior police officials visited the scene. Police investigating if someone forcibly entered into the flat or the assailant was known to the victim.

