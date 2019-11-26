ISRO's PSLV rocket to take Cartosat-3, 13 commercial nanosatellites from US into space on Wednesday

The 26-hour countdown for the Indian Space Research Organisation's launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced at 07:28 am on Tuesday. The launch is scheduled at 09:28 am on Wednesday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into Sun Synchronous orbit from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a "third-generation agile advanced satellite" having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in into Sun Synchronous Orbit of 509 km.

Cartosat-3, with the overall mass of 1,625 kg and mission life of five years, will address the increased user's demands for the large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover etc.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration with 6 solid strap-on motors.

The launch vehicle will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States as part of a commercial arrangement with newly-established PSU NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

Twelve of the 13 commercial nanosatellites are FLOCK-4P with mission objective of earth observation. The mission objective of the 13th satellite - named MESHBED - is an on-orbit demonstration satellite that will be testing a patented MITRE antenna that hopes to allow users on the ground to gain faster access to satellite data.