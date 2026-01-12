Isro's PSLV-C62 mission fails, India's first space mission of 2026 suffers...; here's all you need to know

The PSLV-C62 mission met with a catastrophic technical setback mere minutes before achieving orbit. Despite a perfect liftoff at 10:18 am IST, the mission took a turn for the worse during the third-stage (PS3) operation.

A heavy gloom has descended upon the Mission Control Centre at Sriharikota as the ghosts of past failures return to haunt India's space program. The PSLV-C62 mission, launched on Monday, encountered a critical performance anomaly during the final moments of its third-stage (PS3) burn, casting a shadow over what was shaping up to be a successful launch. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had embarked on its first mission of 2026, aiming to place the Earth observation satellite Anvesha, along with 15 other satellites, into the sun-synchronous polar orbit (SSO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

About PSLV-C62 mission

The PSLV-C62 mission was designed to carry the DRDO's strategic "eye in the sky" Anvesha satellite, a cutting-edge imaging satellite capable of mapping enemy positions with pinpoint accuracy, into orbit. The mission also included 15 pioneering satellites from startups across India, Nepal, and Spain.

The launch marked the 64th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and represented the ninth dedicated commercial mission to build and launch an Earth observation satellite, carried out by NewSpace India Limited.

ISRO chief V Narayanan confirmed disturbance in roll rates

Just as the nation was celebrating a perfect liftoff, telemetry screens at the Mission Control Centre suddenly showed a terrifying deviation in the flight path, with the vehicle's altitude and velocity dropping far below nominal levels.

ISRO chief V Narayanan confirmed that a disturbance in roll rates and a deviation in flight path was noticed, saying, "The performance of the vehicle at the end of the third stage was nominal, and then a disturbance in roll rates and a deviation in flight path was noticed. We are analysing the data, and we will come back with more updates."

Payloads at risk

The primary payload, Anvesha, along with the 15 accompanying satellites, are now feared to have been lost to the atmosphere, potentially ending India's first mission of 2026 in tragedy. The satellites from Dhruva Space, a Hyderabad-based private company, were intended for low-data-rate communication and could have been utilised by amateur radio operators.

Meanwhile, the CFO and Co-founder of Dhruva Space Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy expressed his concerns, saying, "The satellites that we launched are all for low data rate communication. Amateur radio operators can utilise it towards that, and also a good demonstration for these satellites, and also for low data rate communication that can be done."

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Director, BR Guruprasad, highlighted the significance of the PSLV, stating, "It is the first launch of the year being conducted by India. This launch vehicle is among the most reliable in the world. The PSLV has also launched spacecraft such as Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan, Aditya-L1, and others."

What is Anvesha satellite?

The Anvesha satellite, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was designed to provide cutting-edge imaging capabilities, enabling India to map enemy positions with pinpoint accuracy. The mission was a significant step forward in India's space program, demonstrating the country's capabilities in launching commercial satellites and advancing its space exploration endeavors.

ISRO had recently successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for the United States' AST SpaceMobile on December 24, marking a significant milestone in its space program. The satellite was successfully placed in orbit, and the mission was declared a success.