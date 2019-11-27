ISRO's PSLV-C47 successfully launches Cartosat-3 and 13 Commercial nanosatellites, places them into their orbits

India’s PSLV-C47 on Wednesday successfully launched Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

About 17 minutes and 38 seconds after lift-off at 9:28 am, Cartosat-3 was injected into an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degree to the equator.

Subsequently, the 13 nanosatellites were injected into their intended orbits. After separation, solar arrays of Cartosat-3 were deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite.

In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration.

“Cartosat-3 is the most complex and advanced earth observation satellite built by ISRO,” ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan said.

He further said that it was a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

Dr Sivan congratulated and complimented the launch vehicle and satellite teams involved in the mission. He also acknowledged the support from the Indian Industry.

Cartosat-3, with the overall mass of 1,625 kg and mission life of five years, will address the increased user's demands for the large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover etc.

PSLV-C47 was the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). This was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and 9th satellite of Cartosat series.

About 5000 visitors witnessed the launch live from the Viewer’s Gallery in Sriharikota.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch.

"I congratulate the ISRO team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nano-satellites of USA. The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high-resolution imaging capability. ISRO has once again made the nation proud," PM Modi said after the launch.