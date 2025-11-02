FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ISRO's 'Bahubali’ LVM3-M5 rocket launch today: Check liftoff timings, significance, where to watch live

CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. CMS-03, weighing about 4400kg, will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

ISRO's 'Bahubali’ LVM3-M5 rocket launch today: Check liftoff timings, significance, where to watch live
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the CMS-03 communication satellite with its LVM3 vehicle today, November 2, making it the fifth operational satellite in the series. The satellite, weighing about 4,410 kg, will be the heaviest to be launched from Indian soil and into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), the space agency said. 

CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. CMS-03, weighing about 4400kg, will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil. The previous mission of LVM3 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, in, India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole, said the space agency.

The launch vehicle, dubbed 'Bahubali', standing 43.5 meters tall, has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and has been moved to the Launch Pad on October 26, 2025, for further pre-launch operations. It marks a significant milestone as it will be the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil into GTO.

CMS-03 launch timings and where you can watch live

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency has scheduled the liftoff at 5:26 pm on November 2. It is set to lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's second launch pad in Sriharikota. The satellite will be placed into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). You can catch the live launch coverage on ISRO's Official Website. The ISRO's YouTube Channel live stream will start at 4:56 pm IST. You can catch the live on ISRO's Social Media Channels and LVM3-M5/CMS-03 Mission Page.

What is the LVM3-M5 rocket?

Known as GSLV Mk III, LVM3-M5 is a three-stage launch vehicle consisting of two S200 solid rocket strap-ons for liftoff thrust, a liquid-propellant core stage (L110) powered by Vikas engines and a cryogenic upper stage (C25) using indigenous technology. This configuration enables the rocket to launch 4,000 kg-class satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and up to 8,000 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). With a successful track record, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the LVM3 rocket is set to carry the CMS-03 satellite into orbit.

