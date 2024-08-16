Twitter
Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

Assembly elections schedule: Election Commission to announce dates today

ISRO launches third SSLV carrying Earth Observation Satellite, watch video

Shraddha Kapoor says no one wanted to work with her in Bollywood, had no work for months: 'Bahut kathin..'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA announces withdrawal of services for 24 hours on August 17

ISRO launches third SSLV carrying Earth Observation Satellite, watch video

This is the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission. The spacecraft is designed for a mission duration of one year.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

ISRO launches third SSLV carrying Earth Observation Satellite, watch video
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Earth Observation Satellite-8 (EOS-8) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. In its message on x, ISRO said, "The third developmental flight of SSLV was successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and NSIL India will now produce SSLV for commercial missions."

As per ISRO, the six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced at 2.47 am. This is the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission. The spacecraft is designed for a mission duration of one year.

 

The primary objectives of the EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites, an ISRO release said earlier. Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, the EOS-08 carries three payloads: the Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry Payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter.

The EOIR payload is designed to capture images in the Mid-Wave IR (MIR) and Long-Wave IR (LWIR) bands, both during the day and night, for applications such as satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity observation, and industrial and power plant disaster monitoring. The GNSS-R payload demonstrates the capability of using GNSS-R-based remote sensing for applications such as ocean surface wind analysis, soil moisture assessment, cryosphere studies over the Himalayan region, flood detection, and inland waterbody detection.

The spacecraft mission configuration is set to operate in a Circular Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 475 km with an inclination of 37.4°, and has a mission life of 1 year. The satellite has a mass of approximately 175.5 kg and generates power of around 420 W. It interfaces with the SSLV-D3/IBL-358 launch vehicle.EOS-08 marks a significant advancement in satellite mainframe systems such as an Integrated Avionics system, known as the Communication, Baseband, Storage, and Positioning (CBSP) Package, which combines multiple functions into a single, efficient unit.

This system is designed with cold redundant systems using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components and evaluation boards, supporting up to 400 GB of data storage. Additionally, the satellite includes a structural panel embedded with PCB, an embedded battery, a Micro-DGA (Dual Gimbal Antenna), an M-PAA (Phased Array Antenna), and a flexible solar panel, each serving as key components for onboard technology demonstration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

