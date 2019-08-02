Isro invites people to share amazing stories of ‘chanda mama’

Days after the successful launch of India’s second lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited people to share their favourite childhood memories about the Moon.

Isro took to Twitter on Thursday to extend the invite and said that most amazing childhood memories about Moon might get a chance to be featured on its social media handles.

“No one’s childhood is complete without stories of the Moon! Tell us what your favourite childhood Moon memory is and stand a chance to be featured on our handles,” Isro said in a tweet.

FAITH AND FEARLESSNESS Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to soft-land its landing module Vikram and rover Pragyan on the Moon on September 7

In his radio address Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared the two “greatest lessons” he learnt from the Chandrayaan 2 mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he learnt to have “faith and fearlessness” and also announced a quiz competition whose winners will get an opportunity to visit Sriharikota to witness the moment the spacecraft will land on the moon in September

Just a few days back, Isro successfully launched its unmanned spacecraft ‘Chandrayaan 2’ which is now on its way to the south polar region of the Moon.

It will be the first spacecraft to explore the possibility of water in the uncharted territory of the Moon.

The spacecraft was placed into the Earth’s parking orbit in 989 seconds’ launch window using the indigenous launch vehicle GSLV Mk III M-1, which is the most powerful rocket that India has.

‘Chandrayaan 2’ was successfully launched in the second attempt on July 22 after a technical glitch forced Isro to abort the rocket’s takeoff on July 15.

Expressing gratitude towards the people for the support extended to its decision to abort takeoff, Isro had then tweeted: “Reaching greater heights is part physics and part faith. Thank you for giving us more than enough of the latter!”