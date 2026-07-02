ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru receives bomb threat email, probe underway

ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email, prompting a security sweep by police and bomb disposal squads.

The headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, prompting an immediate security response and a police investigation.

According to officials, the threatening email was sent to the office of ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan. Following the alert, police teams, along with bomb disposal squad personnel, reached the premises and carried out a comprehensive search and sanitisation operation.

No explosives or suspicious objects were found during the inspection, officials said.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the sender and determine the motive behind the threat. Authorities are also examining whether the email originated from outside India.

This is not the first instance of a bomb threat being issued via email. Last year, several schools in Delhi, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, received similar threat emails, triggering large-scale security checks before they were declared hoaxes.

The investigation into the latest threat to ISRO headquarters is ongoing.