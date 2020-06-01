ISRO congratulates NASA, SpaceX on historic launch of Dragon spacecraft

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday congratulated American counterpart NASA and private space firm SpaceX for successful historic launch of a manned mission.

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft with two NASA astronauts on Sunday successfully docked with the International Space Station. The spacecraft was launched a day before from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In a tweet on Monday, ISRO said, "Congratulations to #NASA and #SpaceX for historic first launch of manned mission after 2011. Great job!"

Earlier on Sunday, SpaceX announced the successful docking of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (49) and Doug Hurley (53) with the ISS, the orbiting laboratory.

"Docking confirmed! Crew Dragon has arrived at the @space_station!" Elon Musk-led company announced on Twitter, 19 hours after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also took to Twitter to announce the docking.

"Docking confirmed! @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug officially docked to the @Space_Station at 10:16am ET:" NASA said in a tweet.

With the liftoff, SpaceX became the first private company to launch people into the orbit, a feat achieved previously by only three governments: the US, Russia and China.