ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced fresh timelines for India’s upcoming space missions during the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture at Akashvani (All India Radio) on Saturday, The Indian Express reported.

India’s first manned space mission, Gaganyaan, is now expected to launch in 2026. The Chandrayaan-4 mission, a sample return mission, is planned for 2028. Additionally, the India-US NISAR project, a joint radar mission, is set for 2025.

Somanath also introduced a joint mission with Japan’s space agency JAXA, called Chandrayaan-5. This mission, initially known as the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission, will aim for a heavier moon landing, with India supplying the lander and Japan providing a 350 kg rover, compared to the 27 kg rover used in Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-5 is expected to be launched sometime after 2028, and according to Somanath, it will take India a step closer to human exploration of the moon.

ISRO also has a long-term vision of sending a manned mission to the moon by 2040.

In his speech, Somanath highlighted the importance of growing India’s space sector, aiming for India’s share of the global space economy to reach 10% within this decade, from the current 2%. He stressed the need for private sector participation and supportive policies to boost growth.

"Several industries, big and small, have shown interest in investing in space, and ISRO is actively working to support them. Many tasks that used to be ISRO’s sole responsibility are now open to private players,” he added.