ISRO Chairman Somanath withdraws publishing of his autobiography after controversy

Somanath was responding to a report that suggested his autobiography contained critical remarks about his predecessor, Sivan.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced on Saturday that he is canceling the publication of his upcoming autobiography due to a controversy surrounding alleged critical comments about his predecessor, K Sivan, in the book.

Somanath confirmed his decision to withdraw the book titled 'Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal' (which loosely translates to "Lions that drank the moonlight") in light of the controversy.

Earlier in the day, when speaking to PTI, he remarked that every individual faces various challenges on their journey to attaining high-ranking positions within an organization.

He stated, "Individuals in such significant roles often encounter numerous challenges, including those related to securing positions within an organization." He added that these challenges are a part of the journey for everyone.

"I attempted to highlight the fact that many people may be eligible for important positions, and I didn't single out any specific individual in this context," he clarified.

Somanath acknowledged that his book mentioned the lack of clarity concerning the announcement of the Chandrayaan-2 mission's failure.

The ISRO Chairman reiterated that his autobiography was intended to inspire individuals who aspire to overcome challenges and obstacles in their lives, rather than to criticize anyone.