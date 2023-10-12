Headlines

ISRO Chairman Dr Somnath reveals why IITians shy away from joining ISRO

The ISRO Chairman reveals the reason for the reluctance of IITians to join the space organization, despite its great achievements.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organization, renowned for its global achievements, faces challenges in attracting top talents, particularly from IITs. ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somnath revealed that despite its stellar record, most IIT graduates are reluctant to join ISRO. The primary reason cited is the salary structure, which becomes a deterrent for top talents. Dr. Somnath recounted an incident where, during a recruitment session at IIT, 60% of students left when they learned about the maximum salary offered by ISRO. This highlights a prevalent perception among potential candidates regarding the remuneration at the space agency.

The Chairman emphasized that only around 1% of individuals who consider space an essential field opt to join ISRO. Despite the agency's crucial work and achievements, the majority of talented professionals prefer alternative career paths, contributing to a talent gap.

This concern is not new, as discussions on ISRO's salary structure gained traction recently, especially with a tweet from businessman Harsh Goenka revealing the comparatively modest salary of ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somnath at Rs 2.5 lakh. This has led to debates about the financial incentives offered by ISRO and how they compare to the average starting salaries at top IITs.

The challenge for ISRO lies in addressing these concerns and making the agency an attractive proposition for the best engineering talents in the country. Revisiting the salary structure, along with effective communication about the value and impact of working with ISRO, could be crucial steps in overcoming this talent acquisition hurdle and ensuring a robust workforce for future space missions.

