Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls Modi to convey wishes ahead of 71st Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a telephone call from the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, who extended his wishes for the occasion of Republic Day. "Netanyahu extended his warmest greetings to the Prime Minister and the people of India on the eve of the 71st Republic Day of India," a PIB press release stated.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings and good wishes for the new decade. The release further elaborated, "The leaders underscored the significance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed happiness at the growth of cooperation in all spheres.

PM Modi also stressed the significance of initiatives in the areas of agriculture, water and start-ups. The two leaders also welcomed efforts to facilitate air connectivity between India and Israel.

Global and regional matters of mutual interest remained to be some of the other key points of discussion. The Israeli and Indian Prime Minister also agreed to remain in touch, including in the context of the forthcoming initiatives and developmental plans for both the regions.

Israel and India have shared mutual goodwill for a long time. Netanyahu had also wished PM Modi and the people of India with a heartfelt video message on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day last year.

Earlier on Friendships Day 2019, the Israeli embassy in India had shared an amazing video hailing PM Modi and PM Netanyahu’s friendship.

On January 26, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro will be this year's Chief Guest at the 71st Republic Day Parade. On the next day, there will be the India-Brazil Business Forum where he will be the keynote speaker.