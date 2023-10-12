Israel-Palestine conflict: EAM S Jaishankar reviews preparations for 'Operation Ajay', registration begins

Headlines

Microsoft completely blocks Windows 7 keys from activating Windows 11

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

Paytm Travel Carnival Sale ends tomorrow, flat instant discount on flight, train, bus tickets ahead of Navratri

Akshay Kumar shares he and Twinkle Khanna have different political views: 'We try to avoid such discussions because...'

Tesla Cybertruck to see nearly 120,000 deliveries in 2024: Analyst

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Microsoft completely blocks Windows 7 keys from activating Windows 11

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

Paytm Travel Carnival Sale ends tomorrow, flat instant discount on flight, train, bus tickets ahead of Navratri

India's 10 most dangerous weapons for warfare

7 vegetarian food sources for vitamin B12

10 unknown health benefits of tamarind (imli)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Bihar Train Mishap: 4 dead, 100 injured after Northeast Express derails, railways to probe the cause

Israel Gaza war day 6 update: Shocking war visuals of one of the deadliest attacks in Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Who Is Mohammed Deif -The Mastermind Behind 3,600 Deaths

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

Actress Barkha Singh champions for rarely-spoken-about rash-free feminine comfort and health

Kartik Aaryan looks 'mass' as he shares photo from 8 minutes long single-shot war scene from Chandu Champion

HomeIndia

India

Israel-Palestine conflict: EAM S Jaishankar reviews preparations for 'Operation Ajay', registration begins

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Operation Ajay to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Israel, registration of Indians began on Thursday, according to sources.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a meeting today to review preparations for “Operation Ajay”, to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Israel. The registration for Indian citizens has begun on Thursday, according to sources.

India on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back its citizens stuck in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to his social media ‘X’ and stated, that the MEA team stands ready to assist Indian citizens to return home.

“EAM @DrSJaishankar chaired a meeting today to review preparations for #OperationAjay. #TeamMEA stands ready to assist our citizens to return home,” the post read.

READ | P-20 Summit: Delhi Police issues advisory, traffic regulated on some stretches; check details

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Operation Ajay to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Israel, registration of Indians began on Thursday, according to sources.

There are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, including 1 thousand Indian students, Israel’s Consulate General to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani said.

According to the officials, the first flight is likely to depart from Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Israel shared an update on their social media stating that Deputy Chief of Mission Rajiv Bodwade and Commercial Representative Naveen Ramakrishna had interacted with Indian companies in Israel to extend all possible help.

“DCM Rajiv Bodwade and Commercial Rep Naveen Ramakrishna interacted with Indian companies in Israel to help clear their doubts and extend all possible help,” the Indian embassy in Israel said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Consul General to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching ‘Operation Ajay’, under which India is planning to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel.

READ | US President Joe Biden confirms having 'pictures of terrorists beheading children'; assures Jewish community, warns Iran

Shoshani further emphasized that Israel loved and respected the Indian business community in Israel as it contributed a lot to their economy. “The Indian business community that we love and respect so much contributes to our economy in a big way,” he added.

Additionally, Israel’s Consul General stressed that the Israeli government is doing its best to assist the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in Operation Ajay. Earlier on Wednesday, in a message to the Indian diaspora residing in Israel, the Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla said that the situation is being monitored “very closely” and that the embassy is working round the clock to keep the Indian nationals safe.

“All of us are going through very difficult times, but please do remain calm and vigilant and follow the local security guidelines,” he added. The Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, Israel has issued an important advisory to Indian citizens in Israel about the ongoing developments in Israel requesting Indian citizens to remain vigilant, observe safety protocols exercise caution, and stay close to safety shelters as advised by the local Government authorities.

As the war between Israel and Hamas intensifies, the Indian Embassy in Israel has set up a 24-hour helpline number +972-35226748 and +972-543278392 or cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in for Indian citizens who need assistance amid the ongoing conflict or wish to register with the Embassy. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian-origin billionaire surpassed Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella to become richest Indian professional manager

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

Google passkeys to now be offered as default option for all users

Received an Emergency Alert message on your phones with loud buzzer-like noise? Here's what it means

US President Joe Biden confirms having 'pictures of terrorists beheading children'; assures Jewish community, warns Iran

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE