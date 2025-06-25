In what may be called a tacit expression of its displeasure, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi kept a cryptic silence on India's role, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi thanked India.

India's balancing act during the 12-Day Israel-Iran War has paid off. Though New Delhi did not openly support its old ally in its time of crisis at a time when India was coming closer to Iran's main enemy Israel, Tehran thanked it for its support. In what may be called a tacit expression of its displeasure, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi kept a cryptic silence on India's role, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi thanked India. Taking to X, it wrote in a post that the political leadership, common citizens, and activists among others stood firmly and vocally with Tehran.

Iran thanks India

It said in the social media post, "On the occasion of the Iranian nation's victory in the face of military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi extends its heartfelt gratitude to all noble and freedom-loving people of India — including the esteemed citizens, political parties, honorable members of Parliament, non-governmental organizations, religious and spiritual leaders, university professors, members of the media, social activists, and all individuals and institutions who, in recent days and in various forms, stood firmly and vocally with the great nation of Iran."

Israel-Iran War

Vowing to destroy the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic, Tel Aviv fired a barrage of missiles and sent scores of fighter jets to Iran on June 13 and bombed many places, including civilian targets and infrastructure. Many people in India supported Iran in its war against the Jewish nation. However, the government expressed its concern and called for de-escalation. Common people, including intellectuals, took to social media platforms and voiced their support for Iran, criticising Israel and the US for their stance.

Iran: "Jai Iran - Jai Hind"

In the statement that ended with "Jai Iran — Jai Hind", the Iranian Embassy said, "Once again, we express our sincere appreciation for the genuine and invaluable support shown by the people and institutions of the great nation of India. Undoubtedly, this solidarity — rooted in the longstanding cultural, civilizational, and human ties between our two nations — will further strengthen the cause of peace, stability, and global justice."

The war has come to an end as the warring sides have agreed to a ceasefire.