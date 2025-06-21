This historic city, known globally for its high-quality brass products, is now under threat due to the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, famously known as the "Brass City", is currently facing a major economic challenge. This historic city, known globally for its high-quality brass products, is now under threat due to the ongoing war between Israel and Iran. Local traders fear that if the situation worsens, the city could suffer huge losses.

These traders are deeply concerned about the growing tension between Israel and Iran. If the war continues for long, it could directly impact trade worth nearly Rs 600 crore, according to a News18 report. Moradabad exports a wide range of products to Israel, including home decor items, garden furniture, cutlery, restaurant accessories, and handicrafts. The demand for these products could drop sharply due to the war, and traders worry they may lose key orders.

Moradabad is home to about 2,200 export units. Among these, nearly 650 units are directly involved in trading with Israel. Products made of aluminum and brass are particularly popular in the Israeli market. At present, many orders for Israel are already under production in local factories. If the conflict escalates, these orders may get cancelled or delayed, leading to significant financial setbacks.

Since a large number of decorative items for homes are shipped to Israel from India, a war-like scenario would discourage buyers from making such purchases.

According to the report, in addition to Israel, Moradabad sends several products to Iran and other Middle Eastern countries through various trade routes. These include gold and silver-plated trays, bowls, Islamic calligraphy items, and decorative pieces. In case of further conflict, exports of these goods could also be banned or restricted, affecting the region’s economy even more.

Local traders are now hoping for peace between Israel and Iran, as their livelihoods depend on stable international trade.