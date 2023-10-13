Headlines

Taapsee Pannu calls ‘content is king’ myth, questions star system in Bollywood: ‘There’s so much hypocrisy...’

Dolly Singh says she doesn't care about those trolling Thank You For Coming: 'Yeh jo rudhivadi soch hai...' | Exclusive

Israel-Hamas War: It's time for peace, brotherhood...time to walk together, says PM Modi at P20 summit

World’s most expensive hotel room per night costs more than a BMW SUV, know price, what makes it special

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi: Here’s what Irfan Pathan says ahead of IND vs PAK clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taapsee Pannu calls ‘content is king’ myth, questions star system in Bollywood: ‘There’s so much hypocrisy...’

Israel Gaza War: A look at day 6 of the deadly ongoing war between the rivals | Israel Palestine war

Israel-Gaza War: India launches 'Operation Ajay' to bring back 18,000 citizens, know all about it

Weight loss: 7 morning routines to reduce belly fat

10 highest totals made in IND vs PAK match 

7 early signs of Parkinson's disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel Gaza War: A look at day 6 of the deadly ongoing war between the rivals | Israel Palestine war

Israel-Gaza War: India launches 'Operation Ajay' to bring back 18,000 citizens, know all about it

Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi, share horrific experience

Taapsee Pannu calls ‘content is king’ myth, questions star system in Bollywood: ‘There’s so much hypocrisy...’

Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw wins battles, stands up to Indira Gandhi, fans predict National Award

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj takes the 'RRR route' to Oscars, makers submit film as independent entry to Academy

HomeIndia

India

Israel-Hamas War: It's time for peace, brotherhood...time to walk together, says PM Modi at P20 summit

His remarks came against the backdrop of a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend which triggered fresh tensions in the region.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said terrorism anywhere in the world and in any form is against humanity and asserted that it is time for peace and brotherhood and to move forward while walking together.

He also said that conflicts and confrontations in any part of the world impact everyone and do not benefit anyone, as he called for the world to move forward with a human-centric approach.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) here, he also said that we have to remove obstacles in the way of global trust.

Modi said this is the time for peace and brotherhood, and time to move forward together.

His remarks came against the backdrop of a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend which triggered fresh tensions in the region.

Referring to the attack on Parliament House some 20 years ago, the prime minister said India has been facing cross-border terrorism which has claimed thousands of innocent lives.

He noted that the world was now realising how big a challenge terrorism is. Terrorism anywhere, in whatever manifestation, is against humanity, he said.

The prime minister said that consensus not being achieved on the definition of terrorism was saddening and the enemies of humanity are taking advantage of this situation.

He said Parliaments across the world would have to think how we should work together to combat terrorism.

The prime minister also said that the G20 presidency ensured festivities in India throughout the year and India landing on the moon added to the celebrations.

He said 100 crore voters will cast their vote next year in general elections in India and invited all P20 delegates to visit again next year to witness the polls.

India has conducted 17 general elections and over 300 state assembly polls so far and the general elections in 2019, where his party became victorious for the second time in a row, was the world's biggest election, he noted.

Modi said use of EVMs has boosted transparency and efficiency in the election process and results are now declared within hours of the start of counting of votes.

He also referred to legacy of thousands of years of debates and deliberations in India and said some of our over 5,000-year-old texts also talked about such systems.

The event is being attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. The Pan-African Parliament will take part in the P20 Summit for the first time after the African Union became a member of G20 at the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit last month.

The thematic sessions during this P20 Summit will focus on four subjects of transformation in people's lives through public digital platforms, women-led development, accelerating SDGs and sustainable energy transition.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Pakistan cricket team receives warm welcome in Ahmedabad ahead of India clash

CAT 2023 Admit Card to release on this date at iimcat.ac.in, check step-by-step process to download

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who endorsed Hamas, issues threats to PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar

Kanchan Gupta, former fitness instructor, homemaker from Chhattisgarh wins Mrs Elite Universe 2023

Breakthrough’s Gender-Sensitive Curriculum Program is witnessing positive results: Sohini Bhattacharya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE