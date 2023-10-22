Headlines

India

India

Israel-Hamas war: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material for people of Palestine

Fluids and painkillers have been included in humanitarian aid for immediate relief.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

India has sent humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine, comprising medical aid and disaster relief material, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday. 

The medical supplies include essential life-saving medicines and protective and surgical items aimed at handling emergency medical conditions. While arranging the medical supply, wound care was also taken into consideration.

Fluids and painkillers have been included in humanitarian aid for immediate relief. The disaster relief material weighing approximately 32 tons includes tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, basic sanitary utilities, water purification tablets etc. An Indian Air Force C17 aircraft carrying the relief supplies departed from the Hindon airbase at 8 am in the morning. It is set to land at Egypt's El-Arish airport by 3 pm (IST). 

Taking to X, Arindam Bagchi stated, "India sends Humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine! An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt. The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items." 

India has sent humanitarian aid to Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas after the latter launched a 'surprise attack' against the former on October 7. 

On Saturday, as many as 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were finally allowed to enter the Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah border. However, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that "needs are far higher" in the enclave that has more than 2 million people.

He also called for the "safe passage of additional aid convoys across the enclave". The Rafah border crossing was opened for a short window on Saturday morning to let 20 aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt. Though many have welcomed the brief reopening, rights groups have asserted that much more aid is needed.

Taking to X, Ghebreyesus stated, "@WHO medical supplies crossed the Rafah border. But the needs are far higher. To meet the urgent health needs of all people in Gaza, we call for: -safe passage of additional aid convoys across the enclave -protection of all humanitarian workers -sustained access for health aid." 

European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen called it an "important first step that will alleviate the suffering of innocent people." Taking to X, Ursula von der Leyen stated, "I welcome the opening of the Rafah border crossing point to Gaza for humanitarian aid. This is an important first step that will alleviate the suffering of innocent people. My thanks go to all those involved who made this possible." 

In a statement on Thursday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated that over 60 percent of primary care facilities are currently closed and Gaza's hospitals are on the brink of collapse, CNN reported. This crisis is primarily due to severe shortages of power, medicine, medical equipment, and specialized personnel.

