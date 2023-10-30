Headlines

Your Instagram followers may soon be able add photos to your post, new feature under works

Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

ZEE Auto Awards 2023: Ultraviolette, Ather, Hero, and Tork EVs nominated for 'Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year' award

Israel-Hamas war: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi says this on India's abstention on UN resolution

12th Fail box office collection day 3: Vikrant Massey film continues to surprise, earns Rs 6.70 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: Who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, target of hate crime in Kerala? Know why accused launched IED attack

Your Instagram followers may soon be able add photos to your post, new feature under works

Meet Manasi Tata, heiress to partner firm of Japan car giant in India, she is married to Ratan Tata’s…

Lesser known facts about India

7 non-dairy calcium-rich foods for healthy bones

7 toughest exams in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner refuses to take off, earns Rs 1.25 crore

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

When Matthew Perry revealed he almost lost chance to play Chandler Bing in Friends: 'It was making me crazy...'

HomeIndia

India

Israel-Hamas war: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi says this on India's abstention on UN resolution

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also said her party's longstanding position has been to support direct negotiations for a sovereign independent, viable, and secure state of Palestine coexisting in peace with Israel.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress is ''strongly opposed'' to India's abstention on the recent UN resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict, former party chief Sonia Gandhi said on Monday, asserting that while her party had unequivocally condemned Hamas' attacks, the tragedy is compounded by the Israeli state now focused on exacting revenge from a population that is largely as helpless as it is blameless.

She also said her party's longstanding position has been to support direct negotiations for a sovereign independent, viable, and secure state of Palestine coexisting in peace with Israel.

In an article in The Hindu, Gandhi said ''Humanity is on trial now'', as she called for the loudest and most powerful voices to be for a cessation of military activity.

''We were collectively diminished by the brutal attacks on Israel. We are now all diminished by Israel's disproportionate and equally brutal response. How many more lives must be taken before our collective conscience is stirred and awakened?'' she said.

READ | Amid Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's call for 70 hours work week, a look at work hours of best tech companies of 2023

On October 7, 2023, on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel, killing more than a thousand people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping over 200 more, she noted.
''The unprecedented attack was devastating for Israel. The Indian National Congress strongly believes that violence has no place in a decent world, and the very next day unequivocally condemned Hamas's attacks,'' she said.

Gandhi further said that this tragedy is, however, being compounded by the Israeli military's ''indiscriminate operations'' in and around Gaza that have led to thousands of deaths, including large numbers of innocent children, women, and men. ''The power of the Israeli state is now focused on exacting revenge from a population that is largely as helpless as it is blameless. The destructive might of one of the world's most potent military arsenals is being unleashed upon children, women, and men who have no part in the Hamas assault; they, instead, for the most part, have been at the heart of decades of discrimination and suffering,'' she said.

Articulating the Congress's stand on the Israel-Palestine issue, she said there can be no peace without justice. Israel's unremitting blockade for over a decade and a half has reduced Gaza to an ''open-air prison'' for its two million inhabitants packed into dense cities and refugee camps, she said. ''In Jerusalem and the West Bank, Israeli settlers backed by the Israeli state have continued to push out Palestinians from their own land in a seeming effort to destroy the vision of a two-state solution. Peace will come only if the world, led by countries that have the ability to influence policies and events, can restart the process of restoring the two-state vision and make it a reality,'' Gandhi stressed. 

She said the Congress has been consistent over the years in its strong belief that both the Palestinians and Israelis have the right to live in a just peace. ''We value our friendship with the people of Israel. But this does not mean that we erase from our memories, the painful history of forced dispossession of the Palestinians from what was their homeland for centuries, and of years of suppression of their basic right to a life of dignity and self-respect,'' she said.

READ | Famous Indian dishes that did not originate in India

''Contrary to some mischievous suggestions, the position of the Indian National Congress has been long-standing and principled: it is to support direct negotiations for a sovereign independent, viable and secure state of Palestine coexisting in peace with Israel,'' Gandhi said.

She pointed out that this was also the stand taken by the Ministry of External Affairs on October 12, 2023. ''It is noteworthy that the reiteration of India's historic position on Palestine came only after Israel began its assault on Gaza. The Prime Minister had made no mention of Palestinian rights in the initial statement expressing complete solidarity with Israel,'' she said.

''The Indian National Congress is strongly opposed to India's abstention on the recent United Nations General Assembly Resolution calling for an 'immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities' between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza,'' the former Congress chief said.

''It is unfortunate that many influential countries are being wholly partisan when they should be trying their utmost to end the war. The loudest and most powerful voices should be for a cessation of military activity,'' she asserted. Otherwise, this cycle will continue and make it difficult for anyone in the region to live in peace for a long time to come, Gandhi added.

She pointed out that in this war, as it is now described, entire families have been wiped out and neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble. 

Noting that the prospects for the future are ominous, Gandhi said senior Israeli officials have spoken of destroying and depopulating large parts of Gaza. The Israeli Defence Minister has referred to Palestinians as ''human animals'', she said and added that this ''dehumanising language'' is shocking coming from the descendants of those who themselves were the victims of the Holocaust.

With India abstaining from voting on the United Nations resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict, opposition parties on Saturday asserted that the move goes against everything the country has stood for, even as the BJP stressed that India will never be on the side of terrorism.

Over 1,400 people were killed in the unprecedented attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7. Hamas also took more than 220 people hostage. Israel then launched retaliatory strikes. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said on Saturday that over 7,700 Palestinians have died since October 7.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor whose last 7 films have earned over Rs 200 crore, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Akshay

Karan Johar reveals if he’ll call cricketers on KWK8 after Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul controversy: ‘I'm scared to...'

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Will rain play spoilsport in Lucknow? Check India vs England latest weather forecast

Apple iPhone, iPad and other Apple users in India under ‘high risk’, Indian government issues warning

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Hyundai vs MG vs Citroen vs Tata for ‘Electric Car of the Year' award

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE