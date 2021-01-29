Israel Embassy blast: High alert at airports, railway stations, bus stands in Delhi, Mumbai

Communication has place between top officials of Indian and Israeli. Israeli Ambassador has been assured full security to the mission and diplomats.

Blast in Delhi Latest News: A high alert has been issued at airports in Delhi and Mumbai following the blast near the Israeli Embassy in the National Capital Delhi on Friday evening. Enhanced security measures have been put in place at government buildings, railway stations and bus terminuses to avoid any untoward situation. The security at the Consulate-General of Israel in Mumbai has also been beefed up.

The blast is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack. Communication has place between top officials of Indian and Israeli. Israeli Ambassador has been assured full security to the mission and all diplomats. Multiple probe agencies are investigating the matter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Isreali Foreign Minister after the explosion.

Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2021

The Israeli Foreign Minister said, "I spoke a few minutes ago with my counterpart, Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar, following the explosion that took place a few hours ago near the Israeli embassy in Delhi. The Indian FM assured me that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in the explosion. I thanked him and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel."

A low-intensity explosion was reported near the Isareli embassy, which is located on Aurangzeb Road in Delhi, on Friday evening (January 29). The windscreens of several cars were damaged in the blast. The nature and cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. It is pertinent to mention that the blast site is only a few kilometres away from the high-security Rajpath, where the Beating Retreat Ceremony is taking place.