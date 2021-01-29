Israel Embassy blast: High alert at airports, railway stations, bus stands in Delhi, Mumbai

Headlines

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

DNA TV Show: Hardeep Nijjar’s murder a state-sponsored act or result of Canadian gang war?

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

The Vaccine War can be a timely celebration of female trailblazers in a country starved of stories of hope

5 most awaited web-series to watch out for

Prominent players ruled out of world Cup 2023

8 Benefits of hibiscus for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

HomeIndia

India

Israel Embassy blast: High alert at airports, railway stations, bus stands in Delhi, Mumbai

Communication has place between top officials of Indian and Israeli. Israeli Ambassador has been assured full security to the mission and diplomats.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2021, 08:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Blast in Delhi Latest News: A high alert has been issued at airports in Delhi and Mumbai following the blast near the Israeli Embassy in the National Capital Delhi on Friday evening.  Enhanced security measures have been put in place at government buildings, railway stations and bus terminuses to avoid any untoward situation. The security at the Consulate-General of Israel in Mumbai has also been beefed up.

The blast is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack. Communication has place between top officials of Indian and Israeli. Israeli Ambassador has been assured full security to the mission and all diplomats. Multiple probe agencies are investigating the matter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Isreali Foreign Minister after the explosion.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits."

The Israeli Foreign Minister said, "I spoke a few minutes ago with my counterpart, Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar, following the explosion that took place a few hours ago near the Israeli embassy in Delhi. The Indian FM assured me that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in the explosion. I thanked him and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel."

A low-intensity explosion was reported near the Isareli embassy, which is located on Aurangzeb Road in Delhi, on Friday evening (January 29). The windscreens of several cars were damaged in the blast. The nature and cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. It is pertinent to mention that the blast site is only a few kilometres away from the high-security Rajpath, where the Beating Retreat Ceremony is taking place. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IFS officer Muskan Jindal, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

The Growth Matrix Reviews (Ryan Mclean) Legit Men's Exercises Kit System? Program Full Analysis!

Vishing technique can empty your bank account in seconds, here’s everything you should know to stay safe

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in many states today; check forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE