ISKCON registers complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur for derogatory remarks against Hindu faith

A complaint has been filed against actress-comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for a derogatory remark on Hindu faith during a stand-up act.

The comedian had linked ISKCON with pornography and also made a remark on Lord Ganesha, following which she received a heavy backlash on social media.

Following the uproar, the production company immediately took down the offensive video and issued an unconditional apology to the ISKON community.

"This is with regards to the video that has been brought to our notice featuring comedian Ms. Surleen Kaur. The video was found derogatory and the same has been taken down with immediate effect. Shemaroo is committed to ensure our content is neutral and unbiased towards any religion, caste, creed or culture. We apologize to all brothers and sisters of the Iskcon community whose sentiments we might have unintentionally hurt. We extend our assurance that such matters will be dealt meticulously and with extreme sensitivity," said Shemaroo Entertainment in an official statement.

However, their apology was rejected and ISKCON vice-president and spokesperson Radharamn Das wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner requesting him to register an FIR against the comedian and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd over defamatory language towards ISKCON community and Hinduism.

"This is highly objectionable and defamatory and it has caused great pain to the followers of Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and ISKCON worldwide devotees. ShemarooYoutube channel alone has over 23 million subscribers. Apart from this, the video has been shared on different social media platforms including what's app, Facebook, Tik-Tok, twitter etc. and it has caused irreversible loss to our society. There is a growing trend in India, where Hinduism/Sanatan Dharma and our Rishi-Munis, Deities etc are being constantly abused by a group of people and organizations. They are misusing the tolerant nature of the followers of Sanatan Dharma and their abuses and language and volume of abuse has only grown louder day by day," the letter read.

It further added that there is a hidden conspiracy to defame the Sanatan Dharma.

"There is hidden propaganda and conspiracy to defame Sanatan Dharma, our Rishi Munis so that the youths can be easily manipulated. Through app's like Tik-Tok etc. the focus of the foreign power's is to destroy the character of the masses so that country can be easily controlled and destroyed," it added.

Founded in 1966, ISKCON is one of the most popular Hindu community and has over a million congregational members worldwide.